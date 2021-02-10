HOGANSBURG — A Hogansburg man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute a large amount of marijuana in Clinton County.
Terry Thomas, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Albany, after pleading guilty July 29, 2019, to charges that on May 16, 2019, he transported 12 hockey bags containing 337 pounds of marijuana with the intent to distribute the drugs in the Northern District of New York.
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Thomas admitted he was heading south on Interstate 87 near Plattsburgh when he was pulled over by police. He admitted he had the hockey bags in the rear of his truck, and the bags were full of multiple vacuum-sealed plastic bags of marijuana, totaling 337 pounds.
In addition to the prison term, Senior U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharp also imposed a four-year term of supervised release, to begin after Mr. Thomas’s release from prison.
