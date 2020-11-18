HOGANSBURG — A Hogansburg man was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ years in federal prison for conspiring to have cocaine brought from California and smuggled into Canada.
Troy Lyons, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, after pleading guilty Sept. 27 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
According to a U.S. Attorney’s office statement, he admitted as part of his plea to conspiring with two other individuals to transport about 50 kilograms of cocaine from California to Canada.
Prosecutors said Mr. Lyons arranged for a courier to transport the cocaine from California to Syracuse and for another courier to transport the cocaine from Syracuse to Canada.
Law enforcement officers seized the drugs Feb. 10, 2018, when one of the couriers was stopped in Syracuse.
In addition to the prison term, Mr. Lyons was ordered Wednesday to undergo four additional years of supervision upon his release.
