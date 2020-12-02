MASSENA — Following his Tuesday arrest, Mayor Timmy J. Currier announced he will take a leave of absence from his mayoral seat, as St. Lawrence County investigators continue to look into alleged drug activity.
The village’s former police chief, Mr. Currier, 55, issued a statement shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, writing that “some time ago” he made “poor decisions” ultimately leading to his arrest this week.
He expressed embarrassment and disappointment in himself, and apologized to family and friends who have shown “unconditional love during these difficult times.”
“I have spent 32 years in public service working for the citizens of Massena and the North Country,” Mr. Currier wrote. “I have always appreciated their trust and support. I hope and pray that I will have an opportunity to regain that trust.”
He added that village employees do “incredible work” every day.
“My poor decisions should not reflect negatively upon them in any way,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire will serve as acting mayor while Mr. Currier seeks professional treatment, according to his statement.
County officials, including District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe and agents from the Massena office of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, held a press conference in Canton where they confirmed the investigation into Mr. Currier’s alleged drug involvement began a “few months ago” and that he was at the center of the investigation.
Mr. Pasqua said his investigators received a tip that Mr. Currier “was dealing in drugs” — no additional information about the nature of the tip has been provided — and acted upon it at the time with the sheriff’s office and Homeland Security agents. The tip and subsequent undercover operation, he said, have so far culminated in Tuesday’s singular arrest.
Sheriff’s deputies charged Mr. Currier at about 12:25 p.m. with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; tampering with physical evidence, a felony; and failure to comply with a police officer after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the mayor’s vehicle on Center Street.
The sheriff’s office reports Mr. Currier, the only occupant of his vehicle, failed to pull over and continued driving for roughly one-third of a mile through the village. Officers said they observed Mr. Currier throwing about one gram of crack cocaine out of his passenger window before stopping his vehicle near the intersection of Center and Willow streets.
Mr. Currier was arraigned virtually by Morristown Town Justice James T. Phillips Jr. and released on appearance tickets.
A video circulated on social media Tuesday of Mr. Currier being handcuffed against a vehicle in a residential area near the intersection. Mr. Bigwarfe and Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien confirmed Mr. Currier was held at gunpoint during the arrest.
“Anytime you have an investigation with drugs, it could be volatile, it could be dangerous,” Mr. Bigwarfe said Wednesday. “We want to take all precautions and prepare for the worst, hope for the best.”
The incident became a “felony stop,” he said, after officers observed Mr. Currier disposing of what they believed to be drugs. He added officers are trained to be on higher alert during a felony stop, and an officer’s gun was brandished once the vehicle pursuit ended. No injuries were reported.
One officer on scene, Mr. O’Brien said, was wearing a body camera, but was not one of the officers to initially approach Mr. Currier after the pursuit. He said investigators do have the footage from that camera and will be reviewing it, along with social media video taken by nearby residents.
“We are always of the opinion that the more video, the more eyes, the better,” Mr. Pasqua said, adding that video can serve as evidence and promote officer accountability. “It gives you a full understanding and picture of what happened.”
Mr. Pasqua and investigators would not comment on whether search warrants would be issued for Mr. Currier’s residence, office or other vehicles, nor would they comment on the geographic scope of the investigation. They did note the investigation only involves drug-related activity at this time, and that the Massena Police Department has not been involved as an investigating partner.
Mr. O’Brien, who said he arrived on scene after Mr. Currier was in custody, said probable cause to stop the vehicle was developed on Center Street. Officer observations of Mr. Currier throwing the drugs — which field tested positive for cocaine — occurred after probable cause was already established, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators declined to comment about what gave officers probable cause to make the stop. No other drugs, they said, were found in Mr. Currier’s vehicle.
First elected mayor in 2014, Mr. Currier ran as a Democrat and defeated incumbent Republican James F. Hidy with 74% of the vote. Mr. Currier was re-elected in 2018, and had been serving as Massena’s chief of police prior to beginning his first term. He served on the village force for 26 years.
During his tenure as police chief, Mr. Currier headed the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Massena as president. Under Mr. Currier’s leadership, the club found a home at the former St. Joseph’s School, eventually evolving into the Police Activities League of Massena last year.
Mr. Currier has been consistently involved in drug use prevention initiatives as police chief and mayor, most recently participating in the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition’s virtual 5K Color Run/Walk in August.
He spoke at a Coalition-sponsored rally in 2017 at the village’s Veterans Memorial Park; helped organize a drug addiction forum in 2016 with now retired police chief Adam J. Love and Richard S. Hartunian, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York; and appeared on North Country Matters, a local public affairs video magazine produced at Clarkson University, discussing the “war on drugs” in 2016.
In December 2019, the mayor started organizing for a federal grant project focused on opioid addiction services in rural areas, as a way of honoring his nephew. At 19, Brady M. Currier died of a drug overdose on Dec. 29, 2017.
The Valley Recovery Center, based in Ogdensburg, described Mr. Currier as “a true friend of recovery” and “a partner advocating for the recovery community” in a December 2019 Facebook post.
Village Trustee Christine M. Winston, who has worked with Mr. Currier for the past two years, said she was “shocked and saddened” Tuesday.
“He has remained professional, goal-oriented and dedicated to improving the community of Massena,” she said of the mayor, urging community members to await the full facts of the case before speculating. “Tim has done a lot of positive things for our community and that cannot be erased, regardless of whatever the current situation may be.”
Reminded of the judicial tenet “innocent until proven guilty,” village Trustee Francis J. Carvel said he currently has no other comment.
Mr. Currier is expected to appear in local court at a later date, and in County Court for the felony charge, should the case proceed.
To ensure fair court proceedings and “protect the integrity of the investigation,” Mr. Pasqua said, investigators will not be sharing additional information about the case at this time.
Those with video of Tuesday’s arrest or information about Mr. Currier’s alleged activity should call the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force Confidential Tip Line, 1-800-287-DRUG, or submit a tip on the sheriff’s office mobile app.
