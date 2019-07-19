WATERTOWN — A registered sex offender in LaFargeville has been accused of sending sexual material to a minor on the internet by the state police.
Steel A. Angus, 31, was charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, promoting a sexual performance by a child, both felonies, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
A CyberTip report about a Facebook page set off a five month investigation, according to the news release on the arrest.
Through multiple search warrants and an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, Angus was allegedly found to be chatting with a juvenile in the Phillippines.
Those chats are believed to have included “the transfer of illicit images.”
Angus is a Level-2 sex offender because of a sexual battery conviction in 2008 in North Carolina, according to the national sex offender registry website.
The task force is composed of representatives of the State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.
The release said Angus was arraigned in the Orleans Town Court and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
