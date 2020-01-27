WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Monday in Jefferson County Court:
Kyle A. Lamica, 23, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. He had been accused of damaging vinyl siding and a basement window at Cold Creek Apartments, 24021 Route 12, by shooting a pellet gun at the property on Aug. 8.
He is expected to be sentenced March 3 to five years’ probation.
Cody A. Baildon, 17, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny. He had been accused of stealing a 2004 GMC Sierra from Derek Koniz on Sept. 28 in Watertown. He is expected to be sentenced March 2 to five years’ probation and be ordered to pay $2,323 in restitution.
Leigh A. Newton, also known as Leigh A. Hollenbeck, 30, Carthage, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance. She had been accused in a grand jury indictment handed up in November of selling cocaine in Watertown in December 2018.
She is expected to be sentenced April 2 to six months in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years’ probation.
Jordan C. Pierce, 36, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He had been accused in an indictment handed up in June with possessing suboxone strips with the intent to sell the drug Feb. 20 in Watertown.
He is expected to be sentenced April 2 to an unspecified amount of time served at the PSB and five years’ probation.
Eric J. Favret, 31, Evans Mills, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. He had been charged in July with using excessive corporal punishment toward his 4-year-old son, inflicting injury. He is expected to be sentenced March 2 to three years’ probation.
