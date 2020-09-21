GREAT BEND — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted an ATV law enforcement detail in the Great Bend and Felts Mills area over the weekend.
In response to an increased number of complaints regarding ATVs being made to the office over recent weeks, sheriff’s deputies patrolled the region on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies issued 19 tickets, recovered a stolen dirt bike and investigated an ATV accident that resulted in an injury.
