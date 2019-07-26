WATERTOWN — A Kirkville man was accused of felony theft by State Police on July 24.
Daniel J. Mace, 29, was charged with third-degree grand larceny for an alleged incident that was reported on July 19.
Mr. Mace was arrested at 25873 State Route 37 in Pamelia at about 10 a.m. according to the arrest report.
He was released on his own recognizance.
No further details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.