WATERTOWN — A forensic pathologist who has conducted roughly 4,000 autopsies in her career testified at the trial of Nicole M. Lacey on Thursday, saying the police investigation in the case was one of the best she’s ever seen.
Dr. Deborah G. Johnson examined the body of 28-year-old Jared C. Cook after he died on June 1, 2018. According to law enforcement and prosecutors, his then-girlfriend, Lacey, ran him over with a vehicle in their driveway at their home on County Route 24 in Antwerp on May 30, 2018. Mr. Cook suffered serious blunt force trauma to the back of his head, which was the cause of his death.
Lacey was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree manslaughter in June 2020 after a two-year investigation. She was later indicted on the manslaughter charge, as well as second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, felonies, and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Thursday was the third day of her trial and it featured testimony from Dr. Johnson as well as from a detective who was integral in the sheriff’s office investigation, Sgt. Ben Timerman.
Dr. Johnson outlined and described Mr. Cook’s various injuries. With photographs of Mr. Cook’s body and a laser pointer, Dr. Johnson went through each one. On several occasions she showed the jury marks or scrapes that ran parallel along Mr. Cook’s body. She said that would suggest Mr. Cook was dragged at some point.
Dr. Johnson said considering the injuries, the autopsy and police investigation, among other factors, it appears Mr. Cook was struck by the car and fell backward, landing on his head and fracturing his skull. He was likely then entangled with the car, which appears to be why there was a large abrasion on his forearm. That type of injury would be consistent with coming in contact with a spinning wheel, according to her testimony. She also testified that Mr. Cook’s DNA was found underneath the vehicle in such a way that the only explanation was that he was run over.
“Whether it was intentional or not,” the doctor said, “we don’t speculate on that.”
Dr. Johnson ultimately determined the cause of death to be complications from the head fracture. By determining the manner of death, she, too, considers the autopsy, nature of the injuries and the police investigation.
“It was one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Dr. Johnson said of the investigation.
As a result, Mr. Cook’s manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Lacey had floated the idea that Mr. Cook fell from their home’s roof to several detectives and to Mr. Cook’s sister, Jena Cook, according to testimony, but she claims that the idea of a roof fall came from an EMT who responded the day of the incident.
Several witnesses testified saying not much was consistent with a fall. His injuries were not indicative of a fall, there were no ladders in the area and the roof was intact. Dr. Johnson agreed.
“No,” she said in the courtroom when asked if his injuries were consistent with a fall. “Absolutely not.”
Sgt. Timerman, who’s an automotive technician as well as a longtime detective, took the stand Thursday and spoke at length about his involvement with the crime scene, the clothes Mr. Cook was wearing the day of the incident and the 2004 Chevrolet Impala allegedly used to run him over. He testified that he and other detectives chased down several other leads and that none of them panned out. The only plausible explanation, he said, was that Mr. Cook was run over.
Sgt. Timerman testified that he spent hundreds of hours examining Lacey’s car over the course of the sheriff’s office investigation. Most noteworthy was his discovery of blue fibers underneath the vehicle. Mr. Cook was wearing blue jeans the day of the incident. The detective also found hair in several spots, including the mud flap on both passenger tires. The hair was sent to be tested but it was not asked whether the DNA belonged to Mr. Cook. There were also scuffs underneath the car that Sgt. Timerman described at length. The scuffs were found all along the bottom of the car, but only on the passenger side. He testified that they appeared new because they were bright and could likely be wiped off easily.
During his testimony, Sgt. Timerman stressed the differences between each side of the Impala. The passenger side — where Mr. Cook was allegedly run over — had a dirt film that was disturbed down much of the car. Sgt. Timerman testified that there appeared to be a palm mark on the passenger side and other possible finger swipes. The dirt film that covered the driver’s side of the Impala was largely undisturbed.
Sgt. Timerman said he also spent hours examining the front yard of the Cook and Lacey home in Antwerp. He said it had several tire tracks on it, as if it was almost common to drive over it. After the incident, when Sgt. Timerman was on scene, the detective honed in on two sets of fresh tracks near the driveway. Many others were old or softer, like from a lawn mower going over grass without tearing up the land, he said. The tracks he found near the driveway had caused dirt and grass to spit up behind them. The detective testified that given the tracks, it appears Lacey’s vehicle reversed into the yard, stopped and then went forward again before allegedly striking Mr. Cook on the driveway.
Toward the end of the prosecution’s direct questioning of Sgt. Timerman, Assistant District Attorney Nolan D. Pitkin asked Sgt. Timerman if he had developed a theory as to what happened to Mr. Cook after his lengthy investigation.
In response, Sgt. Timerman said when considering the scene, car, clothing, Lacey’s statement, Mr. Cook’s injuries and the cellphone data in the case, he said he believes Mr. Cook was outside of the vehicle in their driveway on May 30 while Lacey was operating it.
At some point, the detective said, the vehicle went into reverse and entered the lawn. The vehicle reverses a short distance, stops and then moves forward again. Sgt. Timerman testified that he believes the car then hit Mr. Cook while he was standing or sitting. The Impala ran over his legs — hence the blue fibers — and then began dragging Mr. Cook. Between the head injury that appears to have happened during an initial collision with Mr. Cook, the alleged dragging and the pressure of the car on top of him, his survival rate was highly unlikely, he said.
Cross examination from the defense is expected on Friday morning.
