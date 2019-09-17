LERAY — Jacary J. Dillahunty, 22, of 28385 Pheasant Run Road, LeRay, was charged Monday by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with threatening his wife with a knife.
He was charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
He’s accused of threatening the unidentified woman with a kitchen knife.
He was released to Fort Drum military police and ordered to appear in LeRay Town Court on Oct. 6.
