LOWVILLE — Scam correspondence, both traditional and tech, appearing to be related to the departments of Motor Vehicles and Transportation are making their rounds.
Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser warns north country residents not to take the bait.
“I think what’s going on is that these phishing scammers realize that not only county DMVs but the state DMV is going virtual, so we’re trying to do more stuff online and through the mail. Unfortunately, they’re just seeing the opportunity to take advantage of some people that may not know otherwise. We’re seeing the nature of the times we’re in,” Mr. Moser said.
The state DMV sent a scam notice to county offices with a screen shot of a text that said, “Alert: Every driver license holder must update their contact to compliance regulation agreements,” followed by a link.
The Cortland DMV also reached out to other local departments to share a letter that had been received by its residents.
The letter, alleging to be from the DOT Compliance Group in Irving, Texas, comes complete with an official-looking bar code and the words “past due” underlined in bold print.
Letter recipients are informed that a “biennial update with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration” is past due and “failure to complete (the update) may result in civil penalties of up to $1,000 per day, not to exceed $10,000 and possible deactivation of your USDOT-.”
While the DOT Compliance Group appears to be a legitimate company, its website address does not match that in the letter, nor does the phone number although it does offer a biennial update that fits the description in the letter.
The company is primarily concerned with drug testing programs for trucking companies and has a number of complaints against it on a variety of websites.
Some Lewis County residents responded to Mr. Moser’s warning post on social media that they had already received the letter and ignored it.
