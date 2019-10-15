LOWVILLE — A repeat drug offender pleaded guilty to Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court on Friday, as part of a plea deal that will get him time in state prison.
Scott A. Dailey, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-II felony, which satisfied all of the original charges against him, including felony third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, promoting prison contraband, and multiple aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle charges in multiple towns.
Mr. Dailey admitted that on April 7, at his Kerwin Road home in the town of Leyden, he had what was measured to be more than 2 grams or 112.2 grams of meth when law enforcement went into the residence on bench warrants for vehicle and traffic violations and a criminal possession of a controlled substance charge from a 2018 incident.
During his Dec. 6 sentencing proceeding, Mr. Daily is expected to be given six years in state prison followed by five years of post release supervision.
Mr. Dailey’s wife, Brenda L. Dailey, 33, who was arrested at the same time, pleaded guilty to A-II felony second-degree criminal possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and felony unlawful manufacturing of the drug. She was put on one year of interim probation in July.
Allen T. Bray, 51, of Copenhagen, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and menacing a police officer, both felonies, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor in a plea deal that had him put on interim probation for a year.
Mr. Bray admitted that on June 15, he went to his brother’s house in the town of Pinckney with the intention of getting into a fight.
After a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene, Mr. Bray came out of the house with two large kitchen knives raised above his head in a “menacing” way and refused to drop the knives.
If Mr. Bray is successful in his interim probation, the second-degree burglary charge will be reduced to second-degree attempted burglary, a misdemeanor, and the menacing charge will be vacated.
He then will be sentenced to four more years of probation.
Damion R. Dennee, 24, of Grieg Road, Glenfield, pleaded guilty to third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, a felony, and is likely to be sentenced to two and a half years in state prison followed by two years of parole during his Nov. 15 sentencing proceeding.
Mr. Dennee was sentenced to four years in state prison on the same charge in 2017 and was still under post-release supervision at the time of the latest charges.
Antoinette M. Cassoni, 34, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Ms. Cassoni admitted that she had the materials to make meth in her East State Street home that were found by the parole department.
She was also originally charged with two counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, which were satisfied by her plea.
She is likely to be sentenced to three years in state prison followed by two years of post-release supervision in her Nov. 1 sentencing proceeding.
Ms. Cassoni also was found guilty of felony drug-related charges in 2016 and 2018.
Christopher A. Squires, 30, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to three years of probation, payment of $525 in restitution and $250 in court fees and surcharges.
Mr. Squires admitted that on March 1 in the town of Martinsburg, he used a 2004 Ski-Doo MXZ snowmobile without consent from the owner, Peter DeSalvo, Syracuse.
A 37-year-old Syracuse man who was riding along with Mr. Squires on a separate snowmobile, Britt Sherlock, died in the crash that ultimately led to Mr. Squires’ arrest.
Mr. Squires was originally charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, illegal possession of a vehicle, operating a snowmobile without insurance or registration
His probation will be transferred to Onondaga County.
Matthew D. Cobb’s probation was revoked and he was sentenced on his original charge of second-degree offering a false instrument.
Mr. Cobb had been sentenced to probation, but he violated the terms of his probation when he tested positive for two doses of meth and cocaine, resulting in the revocation of his probation.
In 2018, Mr. Cobb was accused of falsifying time sheets submitted to the county Department of Social Services for payment of babysitting duties he did not perform between Nov. 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017.
He was sentenced by Judge King to one year in county jail with credit for time served as required by the original charge.
— A youthful offender pleaded guilty to third-degree falsely reporting an incident and was put on one year of interim probation.
In October 2018, the youth was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony charge.
