LOWVILLE — Two people successfully completed a year of interim probation, allowing them to plead guilty to lesser charges and continue on with terms of conditional discharge as a sentence in Lewis County Court on Aug. 16 with Judge Daniel R. King presiding.
Kyra T. Bruce, 30, Potsdam, successfully completed one year of interim probation, resulting in the original charges against her, felony fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor, to be vacated.
She pleaded guilty to the new charge entered against her, misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass and was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge, community service, payment of a $1,000 fine and a $50 court fee.
Ms. Bruce had pleaded guilty to selling a substance at the moe.down festival in 2017.
In court on Friday, she told Judge King she hopes to be a productive member of society going forward with no more “lapses in judgment.”
Toby R. Post, 43, Lyons Falls, successfully completed one year interim probation resulting in the original charge to which he pleaded guilty, felony third-degree attempted burglary, to be vacated.
Mr. Post pleaded guilty to the amended charge, a disorderly conduct violation, and was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge.
The order of protection for Mr. Post’s victim stipulating “no offensive contact” will remain in place for five years, and he was required to pay $120 in court fees and surcharges.
The charges stemmed from a May 2018 incident in which Mr. Post admitted he entered the River Road residence of a relative in the town of Lyonsdale and damaged some items.
Stephen A. Feisthamel, 27, Castorland, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for misdemeanor fourth-degree attempted criminal mischief and must pay a $50 court fee.
The charge stemmed from a domestic dispute in the town of Denmark on April 1.
A no-contact order of protection remains for the victim.
John W. Garrison, 43, who was on probation in Jefferson County on a felony third-degree attempted grand larceny charge, had his probation extended by one year after violating the terms of that probation.
The case has been transferred to Lewis County where he now lives.
Mr. Garrison is also required to continue making payments on the restitution he owes.
Ronald W. Deitrich, 32, Beaver Falls, was sentenced to three years of probation for fifth-degree welfare fraud, a misdemeanor.
He is not eligible for public assistance for one year and must pay $50 in court fees and surcharges.
Mr. Deitrich had already paid $1,974 in restitution.
In April, he had pleaded guilty to the charge, admitting he had misinformed the county Department of Social Services in order to get SNAP benefits, otherwise known as food stamps.
Dawn M. Rowsam, 44, Glenfield, was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge as anticipated in the plea deal she entered in May in which she pleaded guilty to second-degree offering a false instrument for filing and fifth-degree welfare fraud, both misdemeanors.
Ms. Rowsam had been charged in February with getting benefits totalling $1,450 from Social Services for which she wasn’t eligible.
She has paid full restitution and will be ineligible to receive public assistance for one year and is required to pay a $50 court fee.
Bladimar Torres Morales, 27, Puerto Rico, was sentenced to time served and five years of probation that will be transferred to Puerto Rico.
Mr. Morales has been in custody at the county jail since Oct. 28.
He is also required to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges and an order of protection was entered for the victim.
In May, Mr. Morales pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with intent to cause physical harm, working through a state-provided interpreter.
Mr. Morales admitted that he stabbed William Runner at the Montague Inn with his jackknife because Mr. Runner was choking him and he couldn’t breath.
Bryon M. Ielfield, 37, was determined to be a Level 3 violent sex offender during the SORA classification, indicating that he has a high risk of repeating the offense and that a threat to public safety exists, according to the state Criminal Justice Assistance website definition of the classification.
Ielfield is due to be released from the Orleans Correctional Facility on Sept. 25, according to the state Department of Corrections inmate look-up information available online from the state correctional facility.
Ielfield was convicted by jury of felony first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child in 2012 for an April 2011 incident involving an 8-year-old girl in the town of Lowville and was sentenced to serve seven and a half years in state prison.
He lost an appeal to overturn his case in 2015 and was denied parole in 2018.
Ielfeld chose not to be present or to have an attorney represent him during the SORA classification.
