CARTHAGE — A Lewis County man faces charges that he had the remnants of methamphetamine manufacturing after the Lewis County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence Friday.
James D. Barker, 60, of 3511 Deer River Road, town of Denmark, is charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
The task force said the search of Mr. Barker’s residence was the result of a five-month-long investigation by the force, assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the state police Narcotics Enforcement Team, state Parole Office and the county’s Probation Department.
Acting upon a warrant authorized by Lewis County Court Judge Daniel King, a search of Mr. Barker’s residence allegedly uncovered eight spent “one pot” methamphetamine labs, two gas generators and numerous components to manufacture methamphetamine. A digital scale was also found, the force said in a statement.
Mr. Barker was arraigned before Judge King and released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.