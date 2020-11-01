LOWVILLE — Lewis County’s Democratic elections commissioner has been charged with driving while intoxicated by sheriff’s deputies.
Lindsey I. Burriss, 42, of 9320 Deveines Road, Castorland, was charged Sunday with driving while intoxicated and DWI with a BAC, or blood alcohol content, over 0.08%.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ms. Burriss was pulled over by sheriff’s deputies on Route 812 at about 12:02 a.m. after they observed her driving with one headlight out. During the stop, deputies discovered Ms. Burriss had been drinking, and had a BAC of 0.12%.
She was processed and released with an appearance ticket for her charges.
