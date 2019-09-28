CANTON — State police on Sept. 11 charged Wendy L. Sharpe, 46, and Ryan M. Weir, 27, both of 186 Lawrence Rd., Lisbon, each with a count of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Weir was additionally charged with felony second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and Ms. Sharpe was cited for failure to dim headlights.
Troopers charge at 10:55 p.m. Sept. 11 on County Route 14 in the town Ms. Sharpe was operating a 2009 Buick Lucerne when she failed to dim her headlights, and during the stop they were found in possession of a small quantity of crack cocaine. Mr. Weir was also found to be in possession of approximately nine grams of marijuana.
They were issued appearance tickets returnable to Town Court.
