GOUVERNEUR — An arrest has been made in connection to a bar fight that allegedly resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man.
Brian K. Hale, 30, of Lisbon, was charged by Gouverneur police on Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony. Mr. Hale turned himself in to village police and was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court. He was later released under supervision of the St. Lawrence County Probation Department.
Mr. Hale is accused of getting into a physical fight with Andrew D. Johnston Sr., of Gouverneur, at the Serendipity Bar, 9 William St., in February. Surveillance footage at the bar indicates the brief altercation began at about 1:35 a.m. Feb. 13.
About 12 hours later at 1:03 p.m., village police and the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to 18 Johnstown St., Apt. D, for a report of a male unconscious and not breathing. The male, Mr. Johnston, was pronounced dead.
Following an autopsy, the manner of death was determined to be homicide.
Danylle A. Gerstel, the mother of Mr. Johnston’s three children, said in late February that she was told an autopsy revealed that Mr. Johnston died of a lacerated spleen due to a fractured rib.
In the surveillance video, which Serendipity owner John J. “Scooter” Wetmore said he had given to police but did not feel he could release to news outlets, Mr. Johnston can be see talking with his friend Jonathan Blair by the pool table. Serendipity is filled with surveillance cameras, including two pointed at the pool table where the fight occurred. Mr. Wetmore showed the Times the footage at the bar in February.
There are at least 20 people in several groups around the pool table, the footage shows. In one of those groups, Mr. Wetmore pointed out the assailant. The man, who is clearly identifiable, had been in the bar since 8:15 that night. Mr. Wetmore said.
At 1:35 a.m. he walked over to Mr. Blair, exchanged a few words and then pushed Mr. Blair with one hand to the shoulder. The two exchanged a few more words and then the assailant launched a roundhouse right hand and hit Mr. Blair on the cheek. Mr. Blair was falling away from the punch and did not appear to be hit too hard. He was knocked back but did not fall down.
Mr. Johnston stepped forward and pushed the assailant back with both hands. The assailant then tackled Mr. Johnston who fell straight backward landing hard on his back. Several people jumped in and pulled the assailant off Mr. Johnston and restrained him. Mr. Johnston got up almost immediately and stood with his hands in his pockets observing the scrum that was moving the assailant toward the door.
Mr. Johnston stayed in the bar for a while before leaving.
“He walked out the door and turned right towards Main Street,” Mr. Wetmore said in February.
That afternoon, Mr. Blair found Mr. Johnston dead in the Johnstown Street apartment where the two men stayed that night.
According to an obituary published in the Albany Times Union, Mr. Johnston, originally from Troy, had only recently moved to Gouverneur. He was working at Price Chopper and had just been promoted to a manager position, according to the obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.