POTSDAM — Village police charged Bret F. Bates, 31, Branch, La., with driving while intoxicated, unlicensed operation, failure to keep right and making an improper or unsafe turn without a signal following a traffic stop at 2:12 a.m. Friday on Cedar Street.
Police said they observed Bates failing to signal while turning from Market Street onto Main Street, and later observed him traveling into the oncoming lane of travel on Main Street before he was stopped on Cedar Street.
Police said Bates had a blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication. He was also found to hold a suspended and expired driver’s license.
He will answer the charges Sept. 4 in Potsdam Town Court.
