LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday for publicly urinating in front of a restaurant, as diners looked on.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Joseph Thomas, 55, of Lowville, was intoxicated and urinated in the parking lot of a restaurant on North State Street. The restaurant, which was not named, had outdoor seating near to the parking lot where Mr. Thomas urinated.
Mr. Thomas was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct and released on-scene.
