LOWVILLE — A village man was charged with assault by state police on Wednesday for an incident on Aug. 16.
Stephen T. Maloney, 40, was charged with third-degree assault with an intent to cause injury and criminal mischief with the intent to damage property, both misdemeanors, as well as second-degree harassment with physical contact, a violation.
According to the arrest report, he was released on his own recognizance.
No further details were provided.
