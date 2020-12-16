LOWVILLE — A Lowville man faces multiple charges after allegedly unlawfully entering a woman’s residence and having forcible sexual contact with her.
Wayne A. Bender, 39, was charged Tuesday by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies with four counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and single counts of third-degree sexual abuse, public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.
Deputies said he entered the victim’s residence on four separate occasions and had unwanted sexual contact with her. He also allegedly exposed himself to the woman, including once in the presence of a 2-year-old child. The alleged incidents occurred between the end of August and the end of September.
He was arraigned in County Court and released under probation supervision. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.
