LOWVILLE — An inmate at the Lewis County Jail faces allegations that he made “hooch” in his cell.
Shawn L. Exford, 29, is charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband after corrections officers allegedly found a quantity of homemade alcoholic beverage fermenting in his cell during a search on Sunday.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Village Court on the contraband count.
Exford is being held on murder and arson charges contained in a grand jury indictment handed up in March in connection with a Nov. 30, 2019, fire on South State Street in which two women died.
It is alleged that he set a fire at a multi-unit apartment building at 7525 S. State St., resulting in the deaths of Catherine A. Crego, 58, and Saratina R. Kilbourne, 42, as well as creating the risk of death to four others residing in the building.
