LOWVILLE — Two people face drug possession charges after police checked on an ex-convict who is on parole on Trinity Avenue and allegedly found methamphetamine.
Charles E. Taylor, 56, of 5438 Trinity Ave, Apt. B, is charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Jennifer L. Taylor, 37, same address, is charged with misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, as well as two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The Lewis County Drug Task Force said in a statement that it, along with village police and county probation officers, assisted state parole officers with a check of Mr. Taylor’s residence Tuesday. It is alleged that parole officers searched Mr. Taylor’s bedroom and discovered crystal methamphetamine, drug packaging materials and digital scales.
The task force obtained Mr. Taylor’s consent to search other areas of the apartment and additional drug residue and paraphernalia were allegedly found. As a result of the search, Mrs. Taylor was charged with drug possession the next day.
Mr. Taylor was arraigned before Lewis County Judge Daniel King and sent to the Lewis County Jail on $7,500 bail on the drug possession charge. However, because a parole violation was also filed, he will be held at the jail without bail on the warrant pending a parole violation hearing.
Mrs. Taylor was issued an appearance ticket for Village Court.
