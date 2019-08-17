THREE MILE BAY — A town of Lyme man faces charges after allegedly violating a stay away order of protection by threatening to “beat up” the protected party Tuesday.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged William G. Foehner, 57, of 5138 Beach Road, with first- and second- degree criminal contempt and second degree harassment at 8:50 p.m. at residence.
Further details were not provided by the sheriff’s office.
