PORT LEYDEN — A Lyons Falls man stopped on Saturday by state police in the town of Leyden was charged with driving while intoxicated.
John S. McRae, 49, Lyons Falls, was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with no prior arrests, both misdemeanors, as well as a traffic ticket for moving from the lane unsafely.
DWI charges are classified as “aggravated” when the driver’s blood alcohol level is at least 0.18 percent, more than double the .08 percent cut-off for basic DWI.
According to the arrest report, the charges stem from an incident that took place at about 4:40 p.m. on West Road.
Mr. McCrae was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.