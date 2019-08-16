Michael L. Harvey, 48, of 123 Buck Road, was charged Thursday with exposure of a person following an investigation of a unrelated incident, police said.
Police said they observed him urinating on a building at 1893 Route 345.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Madrid Town Court.
