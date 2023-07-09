MALONE — A Malone man is facing multiple charges after his arrest by state troopers on Thursday.
Christopher K. King, 33, was charged Thursday with burglary, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and petit larceny, according to a prepared statement from state police.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., state troopers responded to Walmart on Route 11 after receiving a larceny complaint.
An investigation determined King entered the store, where he was no longer allowed due to previous incidents, and stole merchandise valued at $278.79.
Police said King was found in possession of a glass smoking device and a container with drug residue.
King was arraigned in Town Court and held in Franklin County jail without bail.
