MALONE –– A Malone man who fled to Massachusetts after police discovered stolen firearms in a motel room he was renting was committed to the Franklin County Jail on Thursday after he was brought back to the area.
Glenn D. Rousseau Jr., 38, was incarcerated in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond after being arraigned before Malone Town Justice Charles Robert on two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies.
Malone Police Chief Chris Premo said his officers had searched Rousseau’s motel room as part of an investigation into an August burglary on Fort Covington Street in the village during which 10 handguns were taken. The search uncovered two of the stolen weapons, but Rousseau fled to Southbridge, Mass., before he could be apprehended, the chief said.
Rousseau was subsequently arrested by Southbridge police on charges there and was turned over to Malone police, who had a warrant for his arrest, Premo said.
The investigation into the burglary is continuing, and Premo said he expects additional charges to be filed in the case.
Rousseau has an extensive criminal history dating back to at least 2004, when he was sentenced to four years in state prison as a result of a conviction in Franklin County Court on a charge of second-degree attempted burglary.
