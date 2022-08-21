The Malone Village Police is reminding people to secure their valuables and lock car doors after a rash of thefts from vehicles across the village. Police reported at least six calls related to car break-ins Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Most of the calls came from the William Street area, behind the fairgrounds, police said.
Thefts from vehicles are not an uncommon occurrence in the village, and are easily preventable, police said.
“It’s always a crime of opportunity,” Malone Village Police Chief Christopher J. Premo told the Telegram on Friday. “No one smashes your windows to steal out of your car here. If your door’s locked, they’re going to move on to the next car.”
Police said that items stolen are typically small, such as change, sunglasses, wallets, and phones, and retrieving these items can be challenging, particularly if the thefts do not rise to the level of grand larceny, which involves a theft totalling more than $1,000 in value.
Patrolman Perry Hungerford spent part of his morning in the neighborhood where the thefts occurred, and said he was looking for cameras or ditched items that could lead to the perpetrator, or perpetrators, of the thefts. He said he has investigated numerous reports of vehicle thefts in recent months.
“It’s been bouncing around recently,” Hungerford said. “I had a couple on Willow Street a couple weeks ago, these ones today, and there were a couple more on Park Street not long ago.
“It’s hard with the car break-ins, because we have to catch the person. If we see video footage and know who the person is, we can’t charge that person just because they’re there.”
He said sometimes victims of car thefts do not wish to press charges, but simply want their belongings back, while others find the thefts to be a personal invasion.
In September 2021, state police issued a press release warning of a rise in vehicle break-ins. Police strongly encouraged residents to always lock their vehicles, even if the vehicle is parked in their driveway, close all windows, which includes the sunroof, and never leave keys, valuables, or personal identification in a vehicle. They also stressed the importance of locking trailers, garages, and other outbuildings on their property.
Police ask that any suspicious behavior be reported to local law enforcement agencies. The Malone village police can be reached at 518-483-2424, or through a tip line set up on the department’s website at www.villageofmalone-ny.com/malone-police-department.
