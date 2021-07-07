ALTONA — A Malone woman was charged with third-degree rape after she allegedly had sex with an inmate while working as a chaplain at a correctional facility.
The chaplain, Tamra A. Murphy, 62, was charged with third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sexual act, seven counts of introducing contraband and 14 counts of official misconduct.
State police said Ms. Murphy was arrested June 30 after an investigation revealed that while she was employed as a chaplain at Altona Correctional Facility in Clinton County, she engaged in a sexual relationship with an inmate and provided him money.
Ms. Murphy was arraigned in Clinton County Court and later released on her own recognizance. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.
The case was investigated by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations.
