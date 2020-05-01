MALONE — A village woman had to be subdued by a stun gun after she allegedly cut a state trooper who was attempting to interview her about running in and out of traffic on East Main Street on Thursday.
Jatara E. Hyde, 25, was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, after she allegedly sliced the arm of the trooper interviewing her with a set of nail clippers. She was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a violation.
Hyde was arraigned in Town Court and sent to the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman said when the trooper approached her, Hyde became aggressive and attacked the trooper with the clippers.
Hyde has a lengthy history of arrests dating back to at least 2012, including one in which she alleged assaulted a corrections officer while an inmate at the county jail.
