Man accused of forcible touching

MALONE — Stephen J. Garrand, 58, Malone, was charged by village police with two counts of forcible touching, a misdemeanor, and failure to register as a sex offender.
Garrand served 14 years in state prison after being convicted in 1998 of two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count each of first-degree attempted rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
He also served a one- to three-year sentence for failing to register in 2013 in Franklin County.
He was arraigned in Town Court and committed to the Franklin County jail.
