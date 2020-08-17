BLACK RIVER — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Xavier M. Irizarry, 24, of the town of Wilna, at about 2 a.m. Saturday for disobeying a court order, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Mr. Irizarry allegedly smashed the back window of a Jefferson County sheriff car on Public Square in the village causing $300 in damages. Mr. Irizarry had allegedly violated a stay away order of protection issued out of Jefferson County Family Court.
He was issued appearance tickets for Sept. 9.
