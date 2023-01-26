Man arrested after bomb threat, standoff with police in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake man was arrested Wednesday following a tense standoff with police after the man entered a convenience store and claimed he had a bomb, according to a press release from the Tupper Lake Village Police Department.
Police said, David A. Payrot, 44, surrendered himself and was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. after a six-hour standoff. He was charged with making a terroristic threat, second-degree placing a false bomb or hazardous substance and second-degree burglary.
According to police, at 2:46 p.m., village police were dispatched to the Stewart’s Shop at 124 Park St. for a general panic alarm, and on route, officers were advised that there was a man inside claiming to have a bomb. Police said officers arrived on the scene quickly and evacuated occupants of the store and also confirmed the presence of a man claiming to have a bomb and remote detonator switch.
Village police said that a perimeter was made and surrounding residences were evacuated. Local police then requested the assistance of state police and state Department of Environmental Conservation police.
Police then learned the man’s identity, which was Payrot, who claimed that he had a backpack that had a high-yield explosive device and also displayed a device to police that he claimed was a “Deadman” detonator, the release said. Police said state police negotiators and investigators were communicating with Payrot during the standoff in an effort to end the situation peacefully.
After six hours, Payrot surrendered himself to the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response team without incident and its Bomb Disposal Unit determined the device Payrot had was not explosive in nature, police said.
Police said Payrot was then charged with the aforementioned crimes, arraigned in Tupper Lake Village Court and remanded to Franklin County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
Tupper Lake Village Police were grateful the standoff ended without incident and thanked all the law enforcement agencies that helped.
“I would like to commend the heroic actions of all the officers that responded to this call,” village police Sgt. Jordan R. Nason said in the release. “The incident that transpired was extremely dangerous and could have ended catastrophically if not for the tremendous cooperative effort between the Tupper Lake Village Police, New York State Police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police.”
“No one was physically harmed during this incident and that was the best outcome we could have hoped for,” he added. “Additionally, I would like to thank the Tupper Lake Fire Department for assisting with road closures and scene control.”
