BOMBAY — A Bombay man was arrested following a state police pursuit in the early morning Thursday.
Steven Swamp, 60, of Bombay, faces charges of resisting arrest and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, according to state police.
State troopers say they initiated a traffic stop on Swamp’s vehicle, a 2008 Buick Lucerne, which was traveling on County Route 2 at about 2:30 a.m.
The vehicle was pulled over for being unregistered, according to a news release, which states Swamp failed to stop, proceeding to Beaver Meadow Road and traveling north.
The release states the pursuit concluded on Swamp Road where the Buick sedan was found to be abandoned.
A canine team responded and located Swamp hiding in the woods. Police say Swamp resisted arrest and was bitten in the right arm by the police canine, causing minor injury.
The news release states Swamp declined medical treatment and was released with appearance tickets. St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police assisted state troopers.
