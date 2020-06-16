OSWEGO — City police have charged a man with assaulting another man Sunday.
Police said they responded to the area of West First Street at West Utica Street at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located an injured male on the stairs that lead from West First Street to the West Linear Park. The unidentified male was taken by ambulance to the Oswego Hospital for treatment.
On Monday at about 3:11 p.m., members of the city police’s Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam G. Bishop, 42, who, after an investigation, allegedly confessed he was responsible for causing injury to the man that was located on the West Linear Park the day before.
Police said Mr. Bishop and the victim were familiar with each other. After a verbal dispute turned physical, police believe Mr. Bishop assaulted the victim, causing serious physical injury. Police also allege Mr. Bishop took an undisclosed amount of money belonging to the victim during the course of the alleged assault.
Mr. Bishop was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, both felonies.
Mr. Bishop was arraigned at Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
The victim is currently in critical but stable condition and is being treated at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact city police at (315)342-8120.
