Man faces drug charges, obstruction of breathing
WATERTOWN — State police charged Gregory W. Cox, 31, with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment at 2:10 a.m. Sunday.

Mr. Cox was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana at 2:30 a.m. at the state police barracks.

Mr. Cox was held.

Further details were not provided by state police.

