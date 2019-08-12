WATERTOWN — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged Beau-Mont Gile, 29, whose address was listed as Davidson’s Motel, LeRay, with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment at 12:25 p.m. July 28 at the motel.
He will be arraigned in LeRay Town Court at a later date.
Further details were not provided by the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.
