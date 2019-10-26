Man faces aggravated DWI charge

OSWEGO — James B. Dorsey, 32, Auburn, was charged Oct. 18 by city police with felony counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation.
Police records show Mr. Dorsey had two prior DWI convictions in the last 10 years.
Mr. Dorsey also was cited with having insufficient tail lamps, no head lights, improper plates, circumventing an interlock device or operating without the device, license plate violation, failing to notify the motor vehicle office of change of address, unregistered vehicle and operating without insurance.
