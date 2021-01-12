WATERTOWN — A man was still in the emergency room Tuesday morning after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him several times Monday, according to city police.
Police say a domestic incident inside a home at 176 Duffy St., on Monday led to a physical altercation in which Marilyn A. St. Laurent, 34, of that address, allegedly used a knife to stab her boyfriend, Jeremy Love, in the legs.
Mr. Love was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with lacerations, where police say he remains in the emergency room as of Tuesday morning.
Ms. St. Laurent was charged by city police with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was arrested at about 6:15 p.m. and held in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending an arraignment hearing.
There was a child in the home who could be a witness, resulting in a joint investigation between city police and Jefferson County Child Protective Services.
