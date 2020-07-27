LOWVILLE — A 56-year-old man led police on a high-speed chase through the village on Saturday.
According to a release from the Lowville Village Police Department, Lowville police officers attempted to stop Leonard Marengo on East State Street for a speeding violation.
When the officer activated his lights and siren to indicate that Mr. Marengo needed to stop, Mr. Marengo instead made a left off of East State Street onto Woodlawn Avenue. He then sped away at speeds of over 90 mph before making another turn down a dirt road behind the Neenah Paper building. Lowville police officers stopped actively pursuing Mr. Marengo at this point because pedestrians were in the area.
Mr. Marengo’s information was relayed to Lewis County sheriff’s deputies who located Mr. Marengo’s vehicle on Snell Road in New Bremen, approximately 5 miles away from where he had escaped Lowville police.
Lowville police and sheriff’s deputies took Mr. Marengo into custody on Snell Road and took him to the Lowville police station to be processed. He was issued 13 traffic citations, including failure to obey a lawful order of a police officer and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Mr. Marengo was released from custody and will answer his charges at a later date in Lowville Village Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.