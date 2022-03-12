WATERTOWN — A man who suffered severe burns to roughly 81% of his body after allegedly being set on fire is still on life support, but he has shown signs of responding, his family said.
Joshua R. Jones, 27, is in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and his recovery still is uncertain, his sister, Makayla S. Benway, said on Saturday. Mr. Jones was allegedly doused in gasoline and set on fire on Feb. 28 by his childhood best friend, Khane O. Jones. The fire destroyed his mother’s house at 122 Winslow St., where he lives. His mother, Tina M. Guildoo, and his uncle, John M. Guildoo — who was temporarily staying there — were injured in the fire but have been recovering well. Khane, who has no relation to Mr. Jones, was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree assault, felonies.
Mr. Jones was burned everywhere above his knees and was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator. As of Saturday, he’s had six surgeries to remove burned skin from his body. He lost around five liters of blood and is still in the coma and on life support. He was on dialysis as his kidneys were failing, but they have since rejuvenated enough for him to be taken off the treatment.
Ms. Benway said they’ve stayed positive as her brother has shown signs of responding. He’s still largely unconscious, but he’s opened his eyes a few times. He moved his shoulder while his mother spoke to him in the hospital. His sister did a video chat with him and his response levels spiked during the call.
“The hospital staff said he’s been there and he’s fighting,” Ms. Benway said. “It’s a miracle that he’s still pushing.”
Any improvement at this point is big news for Mr. Jones and his family.
“We’re staying positive but it’s hard,” Ms. Benway said. “They keep reminding us that he’s in a really bad situation and it could go either way at any moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.