Man pleads guilty to human smuggling conspiracy in February at Chateaugay line
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 12:10 am
Man pleads guilty to human smuggling conspiracy in February at Chateaugay line
Rey Felix-Rubio, 32, a citizen of Mexico, entered the United States unlawfully in 2021. He admitted in court that earlier this year he traveled to the northern border in Chateauguay, where he smuggled five Mexican nationals from Canada into the United States for profit, the attorney’s office said. He also unlawfully possessed a firearm.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 31 before U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino in Albany, at which time Felix-Rubio faces a mandatory minimum term of five years in prison and a maximum term of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.
A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other factors.
The U.S. Border Patrol’s Burke station investigated this case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Stitt is prosecuting.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
