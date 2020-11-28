WEST CARTHAGE — A man was flown to Syracuse with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning after sheriff’s deputies reportedly found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the Circle K convenience store on Bridge Street.
At about 2:44 a.m., deputies responded to the store for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation found the man was shot at a different location in Jefferson County. The man was flown to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office reports there is no danger to the general public at this time. State police, Carthage police, Carthage ambulance and LifeNet assisted the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information would be released at this time, the sheriff’s office reports.
