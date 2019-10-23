WESTMORELAND — A man and two teens have been arrested on burglary charges after they allegedly broke into a house recently and then assaulted two men with a gun and glass bottle.
Carlos F. Rojas, 20, of Utica, along with a 17-year-old female and 15-year-old male, allegedly broke into the garage of a house in the town of Westmoreland on Oct. 14. According to a release from New York State Police, the three entered the home and assaulted a 21-year-old and 23-year-old male with a gun and glass bottle. Both of the men were transported to the hospital and later released.
Mr. Rojas was charged with second-degree burglary, a class “C” felony; two counts of second-degree assault, class “D” felonies; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class “A” misdemeanor; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class “A” misdemeanor.
The 17-year-old was charged with second-degree burglary. The 15-year-old was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They both were arraigned in Oneida County Family Court and then released. Names of both teen arrestees are not being released due to their age, the release said.
