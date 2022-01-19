MASSENA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers that possessing and transporting marijuana over the international border remains illegal under federal law.
Although medical and recreational marijuana may be legal in Canada and in many U.S. states, including New York, the sale, possession, production and distribution of marijuana or the facilitation remain illegal under U.S. law.
Requirements for international travelers desiring to enter the United States are governed by and conducted in accordance with federal law, which supersedes state laws.
Consequently, crossing the border or arriving at a U.S. port of entry in violation of this law may result in denied admission, seizure, fines, apprehension and detention of a vehicle in lieu of payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.