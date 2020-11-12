MARTINSBURG — A town of Martinsburg man faces a federal allegation that he distributed child pornography.
Randell S. Adsit, 49, is charged in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, with knowingly receiving and distributing child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday with the court by the U.S. Attorney’s office.
According to prosecutors, Adsit, who was convicted in Lewis County Court in 2008 of possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old, used multiple usernames on a social media application to trade child pornography with other people over the internet.
Due to his prior conviction, for which Adsit was sentenced to 433 days in state prison, he is required to register as a sex offender, and will also be required to do so if convicted of the charge alleged in the complaint.
The complaint states that on Sept. 18 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTipline report showing that multiple images of child pornography were uploaded to a Kik account traced back to Adsit. On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at his residence, with investigators allegedly recovering several electronic devices containing images of child pornography.
According to the complaint, Adsit admitted that he was involved with online groups that traded child pornography over the internet, including Kik.
“I would like to state in no uncertain terms that, where child pornography is concerned, all I ever did was trade it with other people who already had it, because I needed more and more disgusting child porn to look at to make the pain go away and I had to send child pornography to other people to get them to send their child pornography to me,” Adsit allegedly said in a written statement to investigators.
Adsit made his initial court appearance Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Thérèse Wiley Dancks and was ordered detained pending further proceedings. The charge against him carries a minimum 15-year prison sentence and a maximum of 40 years’ imprisonment upon conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.