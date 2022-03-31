CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted a Massena man on four counts, including murder, accusing him of gunning down a SUNY Potsdam student in February.
Michael J. Snow, 31, has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on April 11 in St. Lawrence County Court. Snow is represented by the St. Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office.
“After the arraignment, the defense has an opportunity to file motions … the court will review the grand jury minutes and we’ll proceed from there,” District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said.
He said Snow is being held at the county jail in Canton without bail.
Snow is accused of shooting and killing Elizabeth M. Howell, 21, on College Park Road near the SUNY Potsdam campus on the evening of Feb. 18. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard three shots fired from a gray four-door sedan, and they directed responding officers to the victim, who had fled a short distance on foot.
Ms. Howell was found unconscious at 5:51 p.m., and responding officers initiated lifesaving measures. She was then taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died just before 7 p.m. that night, officials said.
Snow was arrested the following day in a police raid of his 250 Main St. apartment in Massena.
Ms. Howell was studying music education at the Crane School of Music. Crane musicians played a symphony performance on Feb. 23 to an audience of about 200 in memory of Ms. Howell, and a memorial space was set up in the gallery of the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall.
Her parents, Joe and Ann Howell, spoke about their daughter’s murder with The New York Post in February at the family’s home in Patterson, Putnam County, about 60 miles north of New York City. They said she was likely “a random victim in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
The couple described Elizabeth, called Beth by family and friends, as “a talented musician, a dear friend, an all-around great person.” She was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Howell said his daughter was “always willing to help you out.”
“She was the type of person that didn’t have enemies, and certainly no one that would want to kill her,” her father told The Post. “As soon as they told us, we figured wrong place, wrong time.”
