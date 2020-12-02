MASSENA — Mayor Timmy J. Currier, following his arrest Tuesday afternoon, announced Wednesday he will be taking a leave of absence from his position as village mayor.
Mr. Currier issued the statement just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. It reads in full as follows:
“Some time ago, I made some poor decisions that unfortunately led me down a path resulting in my arrest on Tuesday, December 1st. I cannot express how embarrassed and disappointed in myself and for my family and friends.
I want to apologize to my family and friends who continue to show me unconditional love during these difficult times.
Please remember that the Village of Massena employees and staff do incredible work for this community each and every day. My poor decisions should not reflect negatively upon them in any way.
I have spent 32 years in public service working for the citizens of Massena and the North Country. I have always appreciated their trust and support. I hope and pray that I will have an opportunity to regain that trust.
This morning I informed Deputy Mayor Matt LeBire and Village Administrator Monique Chatland that I will be taking a leave of absence from my position as Village of Massena Mayor, so I can seek professional treatment. Deputy Mayor LeBire will serve as acting Mayor in my absence.
I ask that you respect my family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
The 55-year-old was charged by sheriff’s deputies at about 12:25 p.m. with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; tampering with physical evidence, a felony; and failure to comply with a police officer.
The sheriff’s office reports Mr. Currier, the only occupant of the vehicle, failed to pull over and continued driving for roughly one-third of a mile through the village. Officers said they observed Mr. Currier throwing about one gram of crack cocaine out of his passenger window before stopping his vehicle near the intersection of Center and Willow streets.
Mr. Currier was arraigned virtually by Morristown Town Justice James T. Phillips Jr. and released on appearance tickets.
A video circulated on social media Tuesday of Mr. Currier being handcuffed against a vehicle in a residential area near the intersection. St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien confirmed Mr. Currier was held at gunpoint during the arrest.
Here is a video of the arrest:
St. Lawrence County officials Wednesday afternoon, including county District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua, county Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe and his partners, held a press conference in Canton where they further detailing Mr. Currier arrest.
They confirmed the investigation into Mr. Currier’s alleged drug involvement began a “few months ago” and that he was at the center of the investigation.
Here is a video of the press conference:
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
