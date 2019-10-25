CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury Thursday indicted a Massena sex offender on a charge of failing to register.
Olanta D. Clement, 25, of 61 Ames St., is charged with felony sex offender registration violation.
The indictment charges on May 30 in St. Lawrence County as a sex offender she failed to register an internet identifier within the time period provided by law.
A Level 2 violent sex offender, Clement has a current address of 1974 Route 11C, North Lawrence,listed with the state registry.
