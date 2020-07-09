MASSENA — A Massena veteran and his wife, who asked not to be identified, are offering a $250 reward for information regarding the individual(s) who vandalized the monument at Veterans Memorial Park.
The incident is currently under investigation and if police are able to locate the individual(s) during their investigation, the $250 will be donated for repairs at the park.
Tips can be phoned in to the Massena Police Department, 315-769-3577.
The monument that recognizes donors who contributed to the building of a gazebo and other improvements in the park will need to be repaired after three Plexiglas panels were damaged by vandals.
The three coverings were busted and, in one case, the list of contributors has been damaged.
Local veterans’ clubs are getting estimates on how much it will cost to repair the monument.
